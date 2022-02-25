Teachers, students’ role in curbing violence sought

LAHORE: IG Sardar Ali Khan has said the role of teachers and students is of special importance in eradicating violence, intolerance and extremism from society. The IG expressed these views while addressing the students at closing ceremony of third batch of Punjab Police Internship Programme at Central Police Office here on Thursday.

He said police are promoting culture of research and development by providing internship opportunities to the students in the police offices so that the young students may keep themselves aware of the police work and challenges and more reforms may be incorporated in police working in the light of feedback received from the students.