Trainee officers briefed on Safe City project

LAHORE:National Highway and Motorways (NH&MP) under-training police officers from Training College Sheikhupura visited PPIC3, Qurban Lines here on Thursday.

Operations Commander Safe Cities Authority Muhammad Asim briefed the trainee officers on safe city project and working. The under-training officers appreciated the technologies and practices in place, especially about Intelligent Traffic Management System and Electronic Challenging. The officers were briefed on traffic management system. Operation Commander SP Asim Jasra said smart policing and digital monitoring are essential for eradication of crime. They termed PPIC3 a monumental achievement towards integrated policing in Punjab, seeking emulation across Pakistan.