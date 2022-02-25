33,034 graduates get degrees at UHS convocation

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar has said the government has taken commendable initiatives in the healthcare sector for serving people through Insaf Health Card.

He thanked the American government and American Congress members for providing more than 4.7 million coronavirus vaccine doses to Pakistan. The governor also tweeted the pictures of Pfizer vaccine doses sent by US.

Addressing at the third convocation of the University of Health Sciences (UHS) Thursday at the varsity's Shams Auditorium, Ch Sarwar said that as Chancellor of universities he appointed all vice-chancellors on merit, adding that in the past, instead of permanent, ad hoc vice-chancellors were appointed, but he appointed VCs on permanent basis. Today, universities in Punjab are ranking among the top 500 best universities in the world, he added.

Ch Sarwar said that the present government had taken exemplary initiatives in the healthcare sector for serving people through Insaf Health Card. Even during the testing times of coronavirus, the government stood with the people under the leadership of PM Imran Khan and provided Rs12,000 to poor families without any discrimination through Ehsaas Programme. Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said that the government had upgraded the hospitals across Punjab with the billions of rupees funds and through Health Card every family of Punjab was getting free medical facilities.

At the convocation, a total of 33,034 graduates, including 18 PhDs, were awarded degrees in medicine, dentistry, nursing, and other undergraduate and postgraduate programs. Besides, 132 best graduates were awarded gold medals.

The ceremony was presided over by Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar. The event was attended by Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Secretary, Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department Dr Ahmad Javed Qazi, Chairman Board of Governors UHS Justice (retd) Tassaduq Hussain Jillani, Vice-Chancellor UHS Prof Javed Akram, Pro-VC Prof Maroof Aziz Khan, vice-chancellors and principals of medical institutions and a large number of university graduates and their parents. Among the recipients of PhD degrees was the KEMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Khalid Masood Gondal who received his PhD degree in the field of Medical Education. Akhuwat Foundation Chairman Dr Amjad Saqib administered the oath to the graduates. Out of 132 gold medals, 93 were won by girls and 39 by boys. In MBBS, Saba Tahir topped the list with eight gold medals. Awais Baloch got seven gold medals while Maimoona Iftikhar Ali and Maha Zainab bagged five gold medals each.

In his address, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar congratulated the graduates for achieving this great milestone. He praised Prof Javed Akram for his dedication in making UHS reach the skyline of success. Dr Shahzad Bhatti, Dr Ali Amar, Dr Ghazala Rubi received PhD in Human Genetics, Dr Maryam Shujaat, Dr Rabiea Munir, Dr Abdullah Abdo Muhammad Al-Begali, Dr Saba Tariq and Dr Adnan Jahangir Malik got PhD in Pharmacology while Dr Sundus Tariq, Dr Zaima Ali, Dr Uzma Zafar got PhD in Physiology. The Hajveri Foundation Gold Medal in MPhil was awarded to Sehrish Zafar, Sunila Hussain, and Muhammad Shoaib Akhtar. The Javed Akram Gold Medal in MBBS was won by Umair Farooq, M Awais Baloch, Maimoona Iftikhar Ali, Maha Zainab, and Saba Tahir. The Bashir Ahmed Yazdani Gold Medal in BDS was received by Ayesha Sohail. Ijaz-ur-Rehman won a gold medal in MS Old Scheme. Sidra Shahid, M Shoaib Akhtar, Muhammad Wasim, and Iqra Shaukat won the gold medal in MPhil MLS. In MSc Nursing, Kainat Asmat, Tanzeel-ur-Rehman, Naveeda Iqbal, and Zunaira Aziz were awarded gold medals.