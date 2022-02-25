PFA to start operation against school canteens

LAHORE:Punjab Food Authority (PFA) DG has ordered action against sale of substandard edibles in canteens of public and private schools. During this operation, around 53,000 canteens of government and more than 60,000 canteens of private schools will be checked.

Food items sold in educational institutions are divided into three different categories; (Red, Yellow and Green), DG said, adding carbonated, energy drinks, synthetic beverages were included in the red category and Gutka and Chhalia were completely banned. The sale of food items affecting children's health, including ice lollies and ice cubes were prohibited, he said and added that clean water, fresh fruits and dairy products can be sold on priority basis.

For better health of the children, administration should give priority to natural products instead of fast food, bakery products and frozen foods.