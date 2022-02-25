Robber injured in shootout with police

LAHORE:An alleged robber was injured in shootout with police in Ghaziabad here on Thursday. A man informed the police on 15 Helpline that a robber snatched his bike at gunpoint and fled. The police responded his call and started chasing him. Near railway lines, the robber and his accomplice left the bike and resorted to firing. In exchange of firing, a robber received bullet injuries whereas his accomplice managed to flee. The injured robber identified as Afzal alias Majha was arrested.

FIRE EXTINGUISHED: Fire extinguishing teams of Rescue 1122 put out a warehouse fire after 12 hours. A warehouse of a private refrigerator making unit had caught the fire on Wednesday. A 60-year-old man identified as Sarfaraz died and another man sustained injuries. Rescue 1122 said the man did not receive burns. He might have died of cardiac arrest or suffocation. At least 75 rescuers and 14 rescue vehicles took part in the operation. Meanwhile, valuables were gutted in a fire incident in a house in Mian Mir Colony. The fire broke out due to short circuit in a room. Nearby people called rescue teams who extinguished the fire. No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.

ARRESTED: A man was arrested for attempting to assault a seven-year-old girl in Shera Kot. Accused Ibrahim lived in a rented portion of a building. The victim’s parents also lived in the building. The accused lured the girl to his room and attempted to assault her. Police registered a case against him.

BOOKED: Two men were booked by Raiwind City police for gang-raping a married woman. Her husband in his complaint told the police that accused Ibrar Sher and Waqas Ashraf had promised the victim to give her a job in a factory. They called her in the factory and raped her. Police registered an FIR against the accused.