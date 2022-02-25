Pre-budget consultative workshop: Steps taken to address inequality, says minister

LAHORE:Minister for Finance Hashim Jawan Bakht said the Punjab government for the first time took steps to address regional inequality. The resources have been directed to far-flung regions of the province so they too are elevated to the status of developed parts of the Punjab, the minister said.

The minister addressing 2nd pre-budget consultative workshop organised by finance department with support of Sub National Governance Programme said that the investment in the social sector has contributed to achievement of the sustainable development goals. He reiterated his priorities for health, education and poverty alleviation in the upcoming budget.

The event was also attended by Minister for livestock and dairy development Husnain Dreshak, Minister for Women Development Ashifa Riaz Fatyana and Minister for Agriculture Punjab Syed Hussain Gardezi.

Hashim said that Punjab represents 50 percent of the federation and he believed it was the responsibility of the government to lead by example in prudent fiscal management and a balanced planning approach. He stated that the government was working hard to ensure that 110 million people in Punjab have effective access to universal healthcare coverage.

Chairman Planning and Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal speaking on the occasion said that the government cannot wish away inclusion, transparency and accountability. Induced participation which is well calibrated helps the government overcome challenges through collective action, he added.

The participants of the workshops provided proposals for key sectors of the government including Health, Education, Local government, Agriculture, Social Protection and Social Welfare, Environment and climate change, housing, urban development and public health and many other areas.

minorities: A meeting of Pakistan Hindu Temple Management Committee (PHMMC) was held under Evacuee Trust Property Board Chairman Dr Aamer Ahmed. Chairman Dr Aamer Ahmed said steps were being taken for the welfare of minorities living in Pakistan and for the protection and decoration of their religious places of worship as per government orders and all matters would be carried out in full consultation with Pakistan Hindu Temple Management. Additional Secretary Shrines Rana Shahid gave a detailed briefing to the committee on the steps taken by the board for Hindu religious ceremonies and places of worship. The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary Shrines Rana Shahid, Deputy Secretary Syed Faraz Abbas and committee members from all over Pakistan.