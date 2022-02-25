Nation stands with PM: CM

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the nation is standing firmly with Prime Minister Imran Khan while the opposition parties have no agenda for public welfare. In a statement issued here on Thursday, the chief minister termed the opposition’s attempts of creating political unrest contrary to national interest, adding that the nation would never forgive them.

Those engaged in negative politics should realise facts as the opposition is bent upon weakening the national interests for the sake of some political gains, he deplored and reminded the opposition leaders that the nation could not be served through hollow slogans. The opposition parties have constantly raised empty slogans during three-and-a-half years without any public welfare plans, the CM concluded.

CONFERENCE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday directed the administration to regularly hold open courts in their areas to timely solve public problems, besides giving particular attention to service delivery in the public sector departments.

The chief minister stated this while chairing a video-link conference of commissioners and regional police officers (RPOs) at his office, where he issued instructions for timely solution to the public problems. He emphasised that masses should be provided maximum facilities along with ensuring good governance at grassroot level. The CM pointed out that administrative officials had been relieved of political pressure to help them to perform independently whereas the past governments interfered in the affairs of the government institutions through political pressure, he regretted and reiterated that the government had provided an impartial environment to the government machinery by relieving it of all sorts of political pressure. He said the officers were duty-bound to ensure implementation of merit while timely resolving genuine issues of the common man. Similarly, the CM added that solving the people’s problems should be given priority by holding sustained liaison with the parliamentarians. Close contacts should be maintained with people and the public representatives and an open-door policy should be followed, he suggested. Decisions should be made in accordance with the law, as the government machinery would have to deliver, he said. The government is committed to developing Punjab as the best province with regard to good governance, he underlined and stressed the administration to honestly perform for producing good results.

SACM: Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Hasaan Khawar said Thursday that opposition had badly failed to manage number game to bring about vote of no-confidence motion. According to official sources here, the SACM said that opposition parties were not in a position to offer anything to the allies of the government. PMLN had already deceived PML-Q in 1997 after winning elections with their support, he added. The SACM said that Jahangir Tareen group would remain with the government in coming days as it was during last three and a half years. Opposition parties were confused and could not unite in last three years, he said and added that opposition was fading out from political scene.