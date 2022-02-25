Tamil MPs protest ‘land grab’ by SL govt

Colombo: Tamil legislators attempted to storm the Sri Lankan president’s office Thursday to protest against what they call a government land grab in areas traditionally dominated by the ethnic minority.

Critics accuse the government -- representing the Sinhalese majority -- of breaking promises made at the end of a bloody 37-year civil war in 2009 to end the marginalisation of the Tamils. A task force appointed in mid-2020 by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa began identifying areas in the Tamils’ heartland in Eastern Province that the government would acquire.

The Tamils reject government claims that the aim is to protect archeological sites, seeing it instead as a way to dispossess Tamils of land they have owned -- but often without documents to prove it -- for generations. "Thousands of acres have already been taken over by the government in the past year," Tamil legislator M. A. Sumanthiran said. "Declaring areas as being archaeologically important is the ruse to take over lands traditionally farmed by Tamils in the area."