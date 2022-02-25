US sanctions network funding Yemeni rebels

Washington: The United States has slapped sanctions on members of an international network for funding Yemen’s Huthi rebels, who have in recent weeks intensified attacks on neighbouring Gulf countries. Yemen has been embroiled since 2014 in a civil war between the Iran-backed Huthis and the internationally recognised government supported by a Saudi-led military coalition.

The US Treasury said in a statement on Wednesday that the network was "funding Huthis’ war against the Yemeni government and increasingly aggressive attacks threatening civilians and civilian infrastructure in neighbouring states".

"Led by the US-designated Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds and Huthi financier Said al-Jamal, this network has transferred tens of millions of dollars to Yemen via a complex international network of intermediaries in support of the Huthis’ attacks," it added.

The US designations, coordinated with Gulf partners, come two days after Saudi Arabia said 16 people were hurt when it destroyed a drone targeting an airport in the south of the kingdom, an attack it blamed on the Huthis.