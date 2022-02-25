Swiss fondue robot out to cause a stir in Paris!

Sierre, Switzerland: Switzerland’s national dish is fondue, a simmering pot of heartwarming melted cheese -- that can now be prepared, stirred up and served by a robot, thanks to some hi-tech wizardry.

A Swiss team has been beavering away on Bouebot, the robotic creation putting a futuristic twist on an Alpine tradition. Outside in the Rhone glacial valley bisecting Switzerland’s southern Wallis region, crisp mountain air blows down from the glistening snowy peaks.

But inside Workshop 4.0’s headquarters in Sierre, below the Crans-Montana ski resort, the air is hot from Bouebot’s whirring servers and thick with the smell of melted cheese. The robot is set to make its grand debut at the Paris International Agricultural Show, one of the world’s major food production trade fairs, which runs from February 26 to March 6.

Bouebot is for demonstration purposes only and is far from appearing in kitchenware stores. The entire project cost 250,000 to 300,000 Swiss francs ($270,000 to $325,000, 235,000 to 285,000 euros), with the robot arm alone costing 80,000 francs.

Workshop 4.0 co-director Nicolas Fontaine, 30, who wears a black baseball cap reading "cheese passion", said Bouebot had been nearly two years in the making. "We wanted to do a... project that combined innovation with Swiss tradition, and fondue was the perfect choice," Fontaine told AFP.

"For the Swiss, fondue is emblematic. It’s something very emotional too because it’s part of our identity, our know-how. "Fondue is something convivial... it’s a nice opportunity to draw people in to talk about robotics and how it can be used."

Whether at home, in a restaurant or in an Alpine cabin, sharing a fondue remains the heart of Swiss social life. Bouebot is named after the bouebos: teenage boys who spent the summer up in the mountain chalets, helping herdsmen while they took care of making cheese. Pivoting on six different axes, Bouebot swings into action.

It glugs the right amount of white wine into the "caquelon" pot, then places it under the cheese grater. The classic fondue mix is called a half-and-half -- an even amount of Vacherin Fribourgeois and Gruyere cheese.

The project’s technical manager Ludovic Aymon, using his control pad, manoeuvres the robot arm down towards each cheese triangle, which is lifted up by creating a vacuum on the top.