Over 28,000 migrants crossed Channel in small boats in 2021

London: More than 28,000 people arrived in Britain having crossed the Channel from France in small boats last year, according to official figures released for the first time on Thursday.

There were 28,526 people detected arriving on small boats in 2021, compared with 8,466 in 2020, 1,843 in 2019, and 299 in 2018. November saw 6,971 small boat arrivals, the highest monthly total in the four years that statistics have been collected.