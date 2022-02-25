Woman dies after cardiac arrest during house raid

Police have registered a case on the complaint of a man who said his wife had died after suffering a cardiac arrest during a raid at their house in the Federal B Area last week. The complainant said the raid was conducted by officials in police uniform and plain clothes. The deceased was a mother to two sons and a disabled daughter.

The incident took place in the early hours of February 17 at a house owned by the complainant, Noor Aziz, in the jurisdiction of the Yousuf Plaza police station, where Aziz has recently filed a complaint. He told the police that they entered his house from the balcony using ladders around midnight, and they blindfolded him and his son. “They also manhandled my family, causing my wife’s cardiac arrest.”

He said they also looted mobile phones and other valuables during the raid, adding that they then raided his brother’s house located in the same vicinity, and also took him into custody, while they also looted valuables from his sibling’s residence.

The complainant said they blindfolded them and took them to an unknown location, “but when they realised that my wife has died, they dropped us on the Super Highway”. He said his another son informed the police but they excused themselves from helping him. The complainant said he is a son of a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) commissioned officer, while his father also served in the Royal Saudi Air Force and the Royal American Air Force.

“I have also served in the PAF. My and my family’s lives have been in trouble since I returned to Pakistan after spending around 28 years in Saudi Arabia.” He has appealed to the higher authorities to take action against those who had conducted an illegal raid at his residence and caused his wife’s death.

Boy found dead

The body of a three-year-old boy who had gone missing four days ago was found in a sewage drain. Police said Ahmed, son of Shoaib, was found dead in a Kohi Goth Gullah within the limits of the Shah Latif police station. After getting information, police and rescuers reached the scene and took the body to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy.

According to SHO Mumtaz Marwat, the boy had gone missing on February 20, and the family had registered a missing complaint the following day. The investigation has been transferred to the Anti Violent Crime Cell. Police are investigating to ascertain if the child had died after falling into the drain or he had been murdered.