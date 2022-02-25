Muttahida announces support for PTI’s Huqooq-e-Sindh March

The Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Thursday announced its support for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Huqooq-e-Sindh March that is set to start tomorrow (Saturday) in Ghotki.

Talking to journalists after meeting a PTI delegation led by MNA and Federal Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Zaidi at the MQM-P headquarters, party convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said the people should witness the results of demands raised by the MQM-P for the welfare of Karachi and Sindh.

He said the MQM-P was practically striving to ensure rights of the people of Karachi and Sindh. He alleged that the long march announced by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) against the federal government was based on hatred.

Zaidi said time had come to get rid of the PPP ‘mafia’ led by Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and predicted that the PPP would not be in position to form its provincial government after the 2023 elections.

He said the PTI had visited the MQM-P office to invite them to the Huqooq-e-Sindh March to make people aware of the corruption of the PPP government. The PTI leader said the PPP, which had been controlling the resources of Karachi for last 15 years, did nothing for the welfare of the city. He added that incidents of street crime were on the rise and 11,000 incidents of street crime were reported during the last two months.

The PTI would expose the PPP government’s inefficient governance in the long march, he said. He added that the Sindh government was behind the rising street crime in Karachi.

Protest at CPO

In the meantime, the MQM-P held a protest demonstration at the Central Police Office (CPO) and demanded of the IGP to introduce effective police reforms to protect the citizens. Talking to the media outside the CPO, MQM-P leader Kanwar Naveed Jameel said the party had held the rally against the increase in street crime in the city.

He said an MQM-P delegation met the IGP and raised their concern about the lawlessness in the city. He also demanded that the superior judiciary take notice of the law and order situation in the city and police’s failure to control street crime.

MQM-P leader Khawaja Izharul Hasan said the IGP should remove black sheep from the police force and take disciplinary action against police personal having patchy record. The MQM-P leaders also demanded the arrest of culprits involved in the killing of journalist Athar Mateen.