KP govt plans action against drug addicts

PESHAWAR: The government has decided to launch phase-wise operation against drug addicts in the provincial capital. A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting here on Wednesday. Member Provincial Assembly Asif Khan, Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Mehsud, Anti-Narcotics Force Regional Director Brigadier Abdul Manan, Director Narcotics Control Salahuddin and other officials attended the meeting. The meeting was briefed about the number of drug addicts in Peshawar.
