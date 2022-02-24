MQMP says ties with PTI may break

ISLAMABAD: Omens are not in favour of the PTI-led federal government, as one of its allies -- Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQMP) -- has admitted that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Karachi-based party are on the verge of a rift.
Replying to a question during an interview with a private TV channel, MQMP leader Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui admitted that the relations between the government and allied parties are not stable and they are on the verge of breakdown. He said MQMP would not ditch but the PTI could.
