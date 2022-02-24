State Life, Pakistan Re-Insurance Co: PAC orders probe into illegal recruitments

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Wednesday directed the commerce ministry for investigations into the matter of alleged illegal recruitments in the attached department of the commerce ministry — State Life and Pakistan Re-Insurance Company — with fixing the responsibility and submitting a report to the committee.

The PAC held its meeting that was chaired by its chairman Rana Tanveer Hussain, in which the audit paras related to commerce ministry and its attached departments for the year 2019-20 were examined. The PAC also sought detailed briefing from the commerce ministry on country’s trade.

Examining the audit paras, the audit officials told the committee that Pakistan Re-Insurance Company has not made recovery of Rs3.509 billion from various companies.

The commerce ministry’s secretary told the committee that 87 percent of the recovery has been made while the matter of 13 percent was pending in the courts. The commerce secretary said the total recoveries were Rs3.1 billion out of which 48% was cash recovery while some of the cases of the recovery are in the courts and some have to be adjusted.

The PAC directed that the audit record be provided to the audit officials within two weeks. It also directed the commerce ministry to inquire into the illegal recruitment in the attached department of the commerce ministry — State Life and Pakistan Reinsurance — and report should be submitted to the committee after investigating the issue of recruitment of more than the approved number of employees in the insurance company and determining those responsible. The PAC also directed State Life chairman to effectively follow up the pending cases regarding recovery in the courts and ensure recovery as soon as possible.