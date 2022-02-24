FO doing nothing on Pak woman stranded in India: PMLN MP

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Senator Irfan Siddiqui on Wednesday said the passive attitude of the Foreign Office and the Ministry of Interior towards the Pakistani woman Sumaira, who has been stranded in India, is sheer non-professionalism.

While talking to a group of journalists at his office on Wednesday, the PMLN senator Irfan Siddiqui said, “Even the ruling passed on February 17 by the chairman of Senate is being ignored," saying in spite of various reminders, the FO officials did not even bother to provide any latest details regarding the issue related to the stranded Pakistani woman. He told the journalists that he had sent a text message to the Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson Asim Iftikhar through his WhatsApp number on Tuesday, at 11:21am, requesting the FO official to call him back.

“After getting no response from the spokesman, Siddiqui’s staff called Asim Iftikhar on his landline number, but they were told that the spokesman would call senator back after 10 minutes but the official had not yet contacted,” the senator added.

Replying to a question, Siddiqui said he was not aware of any report sent to the Senate by the Ministry of Interior or Ministry of Foreign Affairs, even after a ruling of the chairman of Senate on the same issue.

The PMLN senator said the bureaucratic mindset has ruined the entire system in a way that no one wants to even pay respect to the parliament or ready to accord any importance to the humanitarian issues. He said apart from the announcement of issuance of citizenship certificate to the stranded woman by Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, neither the Government of Pakistan, nor the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi, took any measure to keep the nation informed regarding the progress on Sumaira's case.

Senator Siddiqui said he would submit a privilege motion on the inappropriate behaviour and unprofessionalism of the Foreign Ministry’s spokesman in this regard. In response to a question, he said, “I have also met the Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani on Wednesday, who managed to get information about Sumaira from the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi.

The Chairman Senate informed me that the High Commissioner has contacted Sumaira, whose travel documents are being prepared and hopefully she will be sent back to Pakistan as soon as possible,” he added.

The senator revealed that the Indian lawyer, who helped the stranded woman, had also confirmed that she had come in contact with the Pakistani High Commission, saying if this exercise would have been started some six months ago, the woman could have reached her home.

He appreciated the efforts of chairman Senate in this regard. Siddiqui had raised the issue of Pakistani woman Sumaira in the Senate on September 14, at a time when tribute was being paid to Muskan, a brave daughter of Bengaluru of India.

Sumaira had been in the custody with her four-year-old daughter for the past six months after serving a four-year sentence just because she was not provided a Pakistani citizenship certificate.

On February 17, Irfan Siddiqui raised the issue again in the Senate, on which Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Interior to report to the Senate on daily basis about the stranded woman.