0.13 million miss primary vaccines: UNICEF worried 0.35m children not vaccinated

ISLAMABAD: Executive Director of United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) Catherine Russell, while lauding the efforts of the government against the Covid pandemic and eradication of polio from the country, has underlined 1.3 million children have not received their full childhood vaccines and 350,000 children have not received any vaccine, While concluding her three-day tour to Pakistan, Russell told APP on Wednesday that Pakistan faced a lot of challenges like polio, Covid-19, malnutrition, stunted growth and a high number of out-of-school children. Talking about the efforts of Pakistan against polio, she said Pakistan strove hard for the eradication of polio and the role of health workers was commendable who visited door to door to make sure that no child was left without immunization.

"Polio is a disease we know how to prevent, and we are at the last stage to achieve our goal of Polio free Pakistan." She advocated for efforts to fight malnutrition and scaling up school enrollment.

Russel said we need to sustain the momentum and go the last mile so that no child has to suffer from a disease we know how to prevent. In addition, as 1.3 million children have not received their full childhood vaccines and 350,000 children have not received any vaccine, we need to develop synergies between polio and routine immunization prog-

rammes to make sure all children are healthy. She also termed the looming threat of polio in Pakistan regions bordering Afghanistan. "Polio in Pakistan is interlinked with Afghanistan and we look towards both the countries together when we talk about the said disease. Both the countries should not ease up till no more children suffer from the disease," she underlined. She said UNICEF played a critical role across the globe in to fight against Covid-19 and the response of Pakistan against the virus was great. Appreciating the efforts of the government, she said the federal government worked amicably with the collaboration of provinces to ensure Covid-19 vaccination access to every citizen, but the education sector in Pakistan was under threat in the backdrop of the contagion.

"Over 20 million children were already out of schools in Pakistan prior to the Covid-19 emergency, but Covid-19 worsened it as the children lost their time and progress raising fears that an additional 1 million children are likely to drop out due to the Covid-19 pandemic." The executive director called for efforts to fight malnutrition and scale up school enrollment.

"UNICEF is trying its best to get back children to schools, especially the girls who are not being in schools and getting married earlier," the UNICEF head said. She said she had a positive meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan who apprised her of his plans and priorities against malnutrition, stunted growth, Covid-19, polio, out of school children and he was keen to solve all these challenges.

Addressing the role of women in Pakistan, she said women were absolutely critical to the country's future and she wanted them to get the education and their desired jobs. She said: "This is how they will make difference for the future of Pakistan?"