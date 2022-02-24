SAPM urges DRAP to ensure medicines’ supply while regulating prices

- PID.

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on health Dr. Faisal Sultan said Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) should ensure availability of quality medicines on affordable prices to people, but added that the regulatory body should also make sure that medicines don’t vanish from the market due to its price control mechanism.

“DRAP’s role is to ensure quality medicines on affordable prices to people but sometimes to control medicines, we make them unavailable in the market, that should not be happening”, Dr. Faisal Sultan said while speaking at launching ceremony and handing over of online import and export system to DRAP here at a local hotel in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The digitalization of import and export licensing and certification system has been developed by the USAID under its Global Health Supply Chain Program in collaboration with National Information Technology Board (NITB) Islamabad and on Wednesday, it was formally handed over to the DRAP officials in the capital.

Dr. Faisal Sultan maintained that DRAP should provide a conducive environment for the pharmaceutical industry and facilitate all the stakeholders, which could only be possible by working transparently and added that DRAP should also make its pricing policy transparent and open to all. “Regulating affairs fairly and consistently increases the quality of products and services and due to ensuing competition, prices of services and products are reduced. I have been told that due to effective regulations by the Pakistan Medical Commission, fees of dental schools (colleges) has reduced”, he observed.

He said all the regulators should be given a free hand to work in the country in a transparent manner and hoped that digitalization of functioning of DRAP would result in betterment for both people and the industry. “We have put DRAP in a right direction and we are also going to reform DRAP for better governance to ensure availability of quality and affordable medicines to people”, he said added that this process would also help in exporting medicines to earn valuable foreign exchange for the country.

On the occasion, Dr. Faisal Sultan informed that an Allied Health Professional Council (AHPC) has been formed through an act of parliament and added that now this council would regulate the affairs of more than 30 allied health professionals.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) DRAP Asim Rauf on the occasion informed that digitalization of the regulatory authority would ensure access to real time data on one click, ensure transparency and help in disposing off the applications from the industry on timely basis. “We are also entering into an era of e-governance while we have also launched our website of international standards, which would also provide valuable information to people, pharmaceutical industry and healthcare professionals”, he added.

US AID Mission Director in Pakistan Julie A Koenan, Federal Secretary Health Aamir Ashraf Khawaja, Country Director USAID GHSC-PSM Dr. Muhammad Tariq and others were also present.