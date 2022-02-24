Violence over incorrect blasphemy allegations against Islam: CII chief

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) on Wednesday reiterated that violence and torture against an individual by levelling charges of blasphemy was against the injunctions and teachings of Islam.

Addressing a press conference after chairing a meeting of the Council on Wednesday, the CII chairman called for giving early punishment to those involved in the Sialkot tragedy. “Violence and thrashing by levelling allegations of blasphemy, maligning religion and desecration of the Holy Quran are against the injunctions of Islam, Shariat and humanity,” the CII chairman said.

Dr Ayaz also expressed serious concerns over violent incidents in Khanewal, Swabi and Kahror Pakka. However, he also noted that not awarding punishment to real culprits of blasphemy was the cause of the increasing trend of people taking the law into their hands.

The Ulema and scholars, while reaffirming the declaration of December 20, 2021, strongly condemned the violence in Khanewal, Swabi and Kahor Pakka.

The CII meeting also recommended to the government to form a national commission comprising experts of economy, religion and psychology to give recommendations for preventing such incidents in future.

It also called upon Ulema and religious scholars to hold discussions at different forums, including electronic media, to highlight the value of the sanctity of lives and property of people. It recommended displaying verses of the Holy Quran and Hadith, focusing on respecting human life and sanctity of property and lives of people with Urdu translation in Masjids, Imambargahs, madaris and educational institutions. “There is also need to refrain from promoting and narrating emotional and non-verified topics on the sensitive religious issue,” Dr Qibla Ayaz said. He also commended presenting the ‘Paigham-e-Pakistan’ narrative on the floor of the National Assembly for debate and asked the provincial assemblies to follow the same.