US warns Ukraine of full-scale Russian invasion in 48 hours

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden's administration has informed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of intelligence assessing that Russia is preparing to conduct a full-scale invasion of the neighbouring country within the next 48 hours, US intelligence officials have revealed to Newsweek.

"The President of Ukraine has been warned Russia will highly likely begin an invasion within 48 hours based on US intelligence," a US official with direct knowledge told Newsweek. "Additionally," the US official added, "reporting from aircraft observers indicates Russia violated Ukrainian airspace earlier today, flying possible reconnaissance aircraft for a short period over Ukraine."

A source close to Zelenskyy's government also confirmed to Newsweek that such a warning was received, but noted that this was the third time in a month Kyiv was told to prepare for imminent large-scale military action order by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"It's possible for sure," the source said. "Putin can't keep so many troops in the field much longer." The Pentagon's assessment includes Russian airstrikes, cruise missiles and ground invasion, according to the US intelligence official.

The information was confirmed by a second US intelligence official, who emphasised the comprehensive nature of the military operation the Pentagon anticipated from Russia. The official told Newsweek that the invasion will include not only a push from the pro-Moscow rebel-held Donbas region in the east, where additional Russian units termed "peacekeepers" by Moscow were sent Monday, but also a major thrust toward the capital Kyiv from the northern border with Belarus, where Russian troops recently extended joint exercises with their ally.

The second US official said that the operation would begin with a cyber attack, followed by a ground invasion that would likely occur at night. Both officials maintained, however, that Russia's plans could change based on daily developments.

Another source who took part in a National Security Council call on Tuesday confirmed to Newsweek that the White House was "incredibly pessimistic" about this being limited to the Russia-endorsed rebel republics and that an invasion would likely occur in 24-48 hours.

Shortly after Newsweek was made aware of these US assessments, the websites for Ukraine's Defense Ministry, Foreign Ministry and other institutions abruptly went offline in what signaled a potential sweeping cyber attack, which would add to a series of apparent cyber assaults that the White House has publicly blamed on Moscow.

Newsweek also reported Monday after obtaining an FBI document that US law enforcement has warned the US private sector of a heightened potential of Russian state-sponsored cyber attacks against the United States.

Moscow has denied engaging in any hostile cyber activity and has accused Washington of exaggerating the likelihood of a conflict erupting over Ukraine, which has been at war for eight years with two Russia-aligned breakaway republics in Donbas. The self-proclaimed states were granted recognition Monday by Putin in a move the Russian leader argued was necessary to protect them from Ukrainian aggression.

No country has yet followed suit, and US and Ukrainian officials have rejected the move as part of a pre-orchestrated plot to justify the deployment of Russian troops into the insurgent region and a potential larger-scale effort toward operations in other parts of Ukraine.

The US has been warning for weeks that Russia was in a position to conduct an invasion at any time amid an unprecedented military buildup near Ukraine's borders, and Biden said Friday that he was "convinced" Putin had already made the decision to do so, though he noted "diplomacy is always a possibility."