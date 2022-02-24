Fesco to impart digitization training to its officials

JARANWALA: Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) Board of Directors (BOD) Wednesday decided to impart digitisation training to its officials. After getting training the staff would become expert in handling complaints of consumers in an efficient way. The training sessions would start from February 28.
