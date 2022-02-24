EBM exhibits new product range at Gulfood 2022

KARACHI: English Biscuit Manufacturers (EBM) participated in the Gulfood Exhibition 2022 where its vibrant and dynamic pavilion impressed international visitors and buyers, who left the pavilion with a stronger desire to learn more about EBM’s brands and aspirations to grow their business internationally.

This year, EBM showcased its innovative cake range which has garnered immense success in Pakistan and is well-poised to grow around the globe. These include, “Peek Freans Smile- doughnut cakes icing coated, sprinkle covered, cream filled rings of delight; and ‘Peek Freans Sooper Soft Bakes”– plain cakes, with the perfect balanced flavor of egg and milk, uniquely shaped yet perfectly rooted in tradition.

These products come as a testament to EBM’s continued investment in R&D and innovations to further its international footprint. Global engagements and platforms like Gulfoods hold major significance for EBM in their endeavor to expand and grow the market.

The Managing Director and CEO of EBM, Dr. Zeelaf Munir, while speaking on the occasion, said, “We hope to continue our investment, both at home and abroad, to fulfill the evolving needs of our consumers who look for high quality innovative offerings. Despite COVID-19 challenges and supply chain disruptions around the globe, we were able to sustain operations and have in fact grown our business twofold. We remain committed to providing healthy and affordable nutrition to our consumers in Pakistan and beyond.”