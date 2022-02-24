Training workshop at Arid University

Rawalpindi: A three days training workshop on capacity building of newly inducted faculty members ended at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), here on Wednesday.
The workshop was organised by the University’s Faculty of Social Sciences with an aim to enhance the knowledge, skills, and professionalism of the newly appointed faculty members for their professional excellence.
During the three-day training, experts in the relevant fields were invited to conduct the courses on different topics including use of innovative technology, new research methodology, e-learning, administrative and leadership skills, educational management, as well as socio-culturally-/linguistically-specific topics and online education.
On the advice of the vice chancellor a special session was also held on the university governance system, policies, rules & regulations, and working procedures of different directorates. PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman appreciated the efforts of the organisers.
