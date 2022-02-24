Five of family killed in accident

KABIRWALA: Five members of a family, including four women and one child, were killed in a road accident on Talamba Road, Mianchannu, on Tuesday night. Reportedly, a family was on its way home on a motorcycle rickshaw when a tractor-trolley hit the vehicle. As a result, one-month-old baby Muhammad Ali and four women died on the spot while six others sustained injuries. The deceased were identified as Shahzada Mai, Shamim Mai, Maryam Bibi and Zahida Bibi. The injured were rushed to THQ Hospital Mianchannu. Police have registered a case and started investigation.