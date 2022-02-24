DCs ordered to retrieve state land

LAHORE: Board of Revenue has directed deputy commissioners (DCs) to launch a campaign to retrieve state properties before March 15. The DCs were directed to submit compliance reports to the board by uploading on BOR portal of State Land Management Information System, besides written reports to the board.

An institutional mechanism for protection of slate land, retrieval of encroached state land, removal of encroachments from public property for gainful utilisation by the province has been framed through "Punjab Immovable Public, Properties (Removal of Encroachment) Ordinance, 2022, which has been notified.