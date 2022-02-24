Call to declare climate emergency

LAHORE: Strengthening Participatory Organisation (SPO) organised a meeting with legislators and policy makers on environmental issues of provincial capital on Wednesday and presented a charter of demands to all parliamentarians. The organisation demanded the government declare a climate emergency in Lahore, gradually ban plastic bags and promote usage of eco-friendly bags, form Pakistan Environment Council to regularly monitor environmental issues, make recharge wells for underground water, use technology for industries to reduce smog, educate students about environment protection in schools and colleges, launch a public awareness campaign etc.
