PSL security reviewed

LAHORE: An important meeting of senior officers of Lahore Police was held on Wednesday at Capital City Police Headquarters to review the security arrangements of Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches being played at Gaddafi Stadium. CCPO Lahore Additional IG Fayyaz Ahmad Dev presided over the meeting whereas DIG Investigation Shehzada Sultan, DIG Operations Dr Abid Khan, SSP Operations Capt (retd) Mustansar Feroze, SSP Security Rashid Hydayat, SSP Administration Atif Nazir, SP Dolphin Squad, all divisional SsP of Operations and Investigation wings attended the meeting. The meeting also discussed the security of forthcoming tour of Australian cricket team in which they will play one Test match at Gaddafi Stadium in March.