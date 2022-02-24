OPC sets up helpline for expats

LAHORE: Vice-Chairperson, Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Dr Shahid Mahmood has said that Overseas Pakistanis can easily obtain computerised documentary record of land of any area across the Punjab from OPC Mall Markaz. Dr Shahid said this while speaking on the performance of Mall Markaz and the provision of important facilities such as
access to land records and information to Overseas Pakistanis on Wednesday. Dr Shahid further said that OPC has set up 24/7 042-111-672-672 helpline for overcoming obstacles due to different time zones through which Overseas Pakistanis will be able to register their problem or complaint at any time.
Furthermore, OPC Punjab has also developed a special mobile App for the convenience of Overseas Pakistanis through which they will be able to access the services without any hindrance. “My first mission is to provide all necessary facilities to overseas Pakistanis under one roof and to solve their problems on priority basis”, he added.
SWABI: Prof Dr Iftikhar Hussain, Vice-Chancellor, University of Engineering and Technology , Peshawar, and Prof Dr...
JARANWALA: Faisalabad Electric Supply Company Board of Directors Wednesday decided to impart digitisation training...
MULTAN: Communist Party of Pakistan Wednesday condemned Presidential Ordinance amending the Prevention of Electronic...
Islamabad: European Union representatives, key stakeholders, and government officials came together at the final...
KARACHI: English Biscuit Manufacturers participated in the Gulfood Exhibition 2022 where its vibrant and dynamic...
Rawalpindi: A three days training workshop on capacity building of newly inducted faculty members ended at Pir Mehr...
Comments