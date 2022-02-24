Sri Lanka keen to promote sustainable uplift across Punjab

LAHORE: A Sri Lankan delegation led by Haputantiri Gamage Sagara, Member of Sri Lankan Parliament, visited provincial capital on Wednesday and met with policymakers, representatives from provincial departments, civil society and academia to learn about the key stakeholders’ role in promoting Agenda 2030 for sustainable development across Punjab.
The Sri Lankan delegation’s visit was part of Pakistan’s Voluntary National Review (VNR) Twinning Programme with Sri Lanka which aims to establish cooperation and a partnership to exchange best practices for implementing Agenda 2030. Pakistan and Sri Lanka shared a special bond of mutual respect and recognition, and the initiatives like the twinning programme for Voluntary National Review 2022 will strengthen the ties between the two countries. Both Pakistan and Sri Lanka are presenting their Second VNR on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) at the United Nations High-Level Political Forum (UN HLPF) in July 2022.
