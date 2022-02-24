Opp has failed on all fronts: CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has asserted that the opposition failed on all fronts as it is yearning for power, not for the people.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the chief minister said that during the last three and a half years, the opposition had constantly pursued a policy of anarchy and did not want the country to move forward under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The opposition, earlier, chanted slogans of now or never and tendering resignations and, now, it was asserting the no-trust move. The no-confidence move would remain a distant dream as their number game was insufficient. Meanwhile, the journey of development would be continued under the leadership of PM Imran Khan, he concluded.

SAGGIAN ROAD: The chief minister will lay the foundation stone of Rs4.32 billion project to revamp the Saggian Road tomorrow (Friday). In a statement issued on Wednesday, the chief minister said a 4km-long three-lane road would be constructed from Ravi Bridge to Phool Mandi Chowk. Similarly, a 3.1km-long dual lane road would be built from Phool Mandi to Faizpur Interchange-M2 while another 1.6km-long dual lane road would also be constructed from Begum Kot to Phool Mandi Chowk.

A roundabout would also be constructed at Phool Mandi Chowk in addition to a parking facility up to Faizpur Interchange-M2. Drain-cum-walkways would also be developed for drainage of water as one lakh vehicles would be facilitated through this project, he added.

CONDOLENCES: Usman Buzdar condoled the death of eminent educationist, intellectual and writer Prof Dr Mehdi Hassan. In a condolence message, the chief minister extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and paid tributes to the educational and journalistic contributions of Dr Mehdi Hassan.

seeks report: The chief minister has sought a report from Secretary Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education department about a childbirth in a rickshaw outside Jinnah Hospital. He has directed an inquiry into the incident, adding that action should be taken against those responsible for the negligence. Such an incident is intolerable as hospital administration is duty-bound to extend medical facilities to the visiting patients, he said.

SEZs: Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal has said special economic zones have opened a new era of industrial revolution which will ensure an ideal environment for investment.

The minister hearing complaints against cancellation of plots of industrialists at FIEDMC office here on Wednesday said a 10-year income tax exemption on investment in these zones was given. There is also a one-time rebate on all customs duties and taxes on plant and machinery imports. He issued necessary instructions for redressing some grievances. He said world-class industrial infrastructure has been provided in the industrial zones and one window facility has also been provided to the investors. Uninterrupted availability of gas, electricity and water is being ensured. He said that domestic and foreign investors should take advantage of investment opportunities in special economic zones.