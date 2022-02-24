Anti-polio campaign tees off to reach 43m children

Islamabad : Pakistan’s first nationwide polio campaign for 2022 was launched on Wednesday with an aim to reach over 43 million children under the age of five years.

The PM’s Special Assistant on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan launched the campaign at the Rural Health Center (RHC) in Tarlai. Earlier on, the campaign kicked off in six districts of South Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on February 21 to ensure extensive focus and monitoring in the high-priority area, and in the remaining parts of the country on February 28.

During the campaign, a frontline workforce of 339,521 polio staff will provide polio vaccines at peoples’ doorstep.

“The government remains committed to eradicating polio and focusing on well-coordinated efforts at both the federal and provincial levels to realize the dream of making Pakistan a polio-free country,” said Dr. Faisal. He stressed the important role of parents and caregivers in the success of repeated vaccination campaigns. “It’s every Pakistanis national duty to ensure that their own children, as well as children around them, are administered the polio vaccine in each campaign,” he urged.

On January 27, Pakistan reached a major milestone with no wild polio case reported in the last 12 months. There is still an imminent risk of poliovirus to any unvaccinated child across the border as children are moving with families. Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only two countries left with poliovirus.

“Currently, poliovirus transmission in the country is the lowest it has ever been. Wild poliovirus remains in the environment in certain districts in KP, threatening the resurgence of cases. We are calling all parents and caregivers to cooperate with vaccinators. No child is safe until all children are vaccinated,” said Dr. Shahzad Baig, National Coordinator of the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC).

"Polio vaccine is safe, and it helps to build immunity among children against poliovirus. Repeated polio vaccination campaigns are imperative for building immunity among children and preventing possible deaths or lifelong paralysis,” Dr. Shahzad added.

The toll-free Helpline 1166 and 24/7 WhatsApp Polio Helpline 0346-777-65-46 will be available to assist parents and caregivers by providing information about vaccines and the campaign.