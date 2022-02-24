COVID-19 claims 3 more lives, 76 test positive

Islamabad : As many as 76 individuals were tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 in Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours that is the lowest number of cases reported in a day from the region since the rise in the number of cases of COVID-19 Omicron variant, the advent of the fifth wave of COVID-19 outbreak in the region.

The number of patients tested positive from the twin cities in the last 24 hours is the lowest after January 3 this year but the virus is still claiming a significant number of lives as another three confirmed COVID-19 patients died of the illness from ICT and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours.

To date, a total of 176,666 patients have been reported from the twin cities of which 2,325 have lost their lives due to coronavirus illness. The number of active cases from the region has dropped down to 1,048 on Wednesday.

According to District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia, 52 individuals tested positive for COVID19 in the federal capital against 4,328 tests conducted in the last 24 hours at a positivity rate of 1.2 per cent. The number of patients and the positivity recorded are the lowest since the rise in cases of Omicron variant in ICT, he said.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Wednesday has revealed that another two patients from ICT died of the illness in the last 24 hours while one patient lost life in Rawalpindi district.

To date, a total of 1,007 patients belonging to ICT have lost their lives due to COVID-19. As many as 133,988 patients have been reported positive for the disease from ICT of which 132,274 have so far recovered. On Wednesday, the number of active cases of the disease in the federal capital dropped down to 707 after recovery of 224 cases in the last 24 hours.

From Rawalpindi district, the death of another patient in the last 24 hours took the death toll to 1,318. Another 24 patients have been tested positive from the district in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 42,678 of which 41,019 have recovered. There were a total of 341 active cases of the disease in Rawalpindi on Wednesday of which 30 patients were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in the district while 311 confirmed patients were in isolation at their homes.