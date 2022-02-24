DRAP digitises import, export licensing of therapeutic goods

Islamabad: The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), in partnership with USAID, launched an online platform here Wednesday to digitise pharmaceutical imports and exports permissions and licensing to ensure efficiency, transparency, and accountability. The system will also improve the business environment for the pharma industry.

The newly launched system, developed by the Global Health Supply Chain programme, is an online application system that allows therapeutic goods manufacturers, importers, and other organizations to apply online for import or export licenses, permissions, and certificates for therapeutic goods. The system is accessible and allows stakeholders to check progress on their applications for DRAP’s decisions in real time. The digitized system also generates electronic certificates with barcode authentication that reduce time, cut costs, and enable pharmaceutical products to move more easily through the supply chain system.

“I would like to applaud the Government of Pakistan’s demonstrated commitment to developing the pharmaceutical industry and achieving international standards for medicine quality assurance systems,” said USAID Mission Director Julie A. Koenen.

The Online Import and Export System also serves as a milestone to highlight DRAP’s effectiveness as a central regulatory body for therapeutic goods in Pakistan, she added.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony of the Online Import and Export System, the PM’s Special Assistant on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan thanked USAID for helping Pakistan with the digitization, leading to ease of doing business for the pharma industry as envisioned by the Prime Minister. “DRAP now has the software and business processes re-engineered to bring efficiency, transparency, and accountability,” he said.

Dr. Muhammad Tariq, Country Director of Chemonics International, appreciated the technical teamwork between DRAP and GHSC PSM project teams. Hussnain Abbas Kazmi, Executive Director of NITB, was also present on the occasion.