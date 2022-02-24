Committee elected to resolve academic issues

Islamabad: Under the Directives of FDE (Academics), Elections of College Management Committee (CMC) for the year 2022-24 were held at IMCG (PG) Margalla F-7/4, Islamabad here on Wednesday.

The purpose of setting up the committee is to resolve academic problems and improve the atmosphere of the institutions. The eligibility criteria, instructions, and rules for the elections had already been shared with the parents in a meeting held earlier on February 7, 2022, in the orientation ceremony.

The polling started under the patronage of the Principal, Professor Saleha Jabeen, at 9 am in Mass Communication Auditorium and continued till 12 pm. The College election staff comprised one presiding and two polling officers.

The entire electoral process was carried out smoothly, following Covid-19 SOPs. The results were announced at 01 pm. Samina Tirmazi and Ghulam Noorani were elected for the posts of President and Finance Secretary respectively. Zareef Khan and Nayab Rizwan were elected as executive members.