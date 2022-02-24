Agri varsity teacher honoured

PESHAWAR: Associate Professor Dr Nazir Ahmad Khan of the Department of Animal Nutrition, the University of Agriculture Peshawar, has become a member of the Pakistan Academy of Sciences.
Pakistan Academy of Sciences is a premier organization of scientists. It is striving to promote higher education and research in scientific disciplines. Vice-Chancellor of the University of Agriculture Peshawar, Professor Dr Jehan Bakht termed the membership honour for the university.
