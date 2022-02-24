Govt plans action against drug addicts

PESHAWAR: The government has decided to launch a phase-wise operation against drug addicts in the provincial capital.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting here on Wednesday.

Member Provincial Assembly Asif Khan, Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Mehsud, Anti-Narcotics Force Regional Director Brigadier Abdul Manan, Director Narcotics Control Salahuddin and other officials attended the meeting.

The meeting was briefed about the number of drug addicts in Peshawar. The meeting was told that the Social Welfare Department estimated the number of drug addicts at 527 but the real number of addicts was more than 1000.

The meeting was told the ages of the drug addicts ranged between 14 to 45 years, including people from other districts and provinces. The meeting was told that the people in streets and educational institutions could easily get drugs.

Nine spots in the district, including Karkhano Market, Board Bazaar, Khyber Teaching Hospital, Khyber bazaar, Shoba Bazaar, Bacha Khan Chowk, Railways crossing near Grand Trunk Road, Yakkatoot and Dilazak Road. The operation would be launched from these places.

The meeting was told that the Social Welfare Department has a rehabilitation centre that could accommodate 100 persons. The hospital is not sufficient for rehabilitating such a large number of addicts.