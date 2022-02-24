CTO discusses action plan with volunteer force

PESHAWAR: The chief traffic officer (CTO) on Wednesday held a meeting with the members of the volunteer force in order to devise the action plan for the next quarters.
The meeting was held at the Traffic Headquarters Gulbahar with the members of the volunteer force.
Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat chaired the meeting. In-charges of various sectors of City Traffic Police Peshawar Volunteer Force attended the meeting.
Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Marwat said traders and drivers would be briefed about traffic rules and regulations by visiting bazaars and the roads.
He said that the drivers should be told about the importance of seatbelts, helmets, lane line discipline, zebra crossings and other traffic rules.
Shahab Khan, spokesman for the city traffic police, said, “We will distribute pamphlets to educate people about traffic laws and rules.” He said that recently an awareness session was organized for the members of City Traffic Police Peshawar Volunteer Force about traffic rules.
Abbas Majeed Marwat said that City Traffic Police Peshawar was striving to create awareness among the citizens about traffic rules.
