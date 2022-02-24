KP govt to impart skill development training to youth in merged districts

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Industries, Commerce, and Technical Education Departments initiated the ‘Accelerated Skills Development Program’ for the youth in the merged districts on Wednesday.

Supported by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the United Nations Development Program (UNDP)-designed scheme is one of the largest schemes of the KP government to increase the employment rate for youth through skills development.

Speaking at the dissemination event, the Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Industries and Commerce Abdul Karim Khan said: “The KP government aims to introduce interventions which can deliver market-driven solutions that would boost employability and also private sector development in the region.”

While addressing the participants, USAID’s Deputy Mission Director Michael Nehrbass said: “USAID has a long history of partnering with the government of KP to design and implement development programs that will improve the quality of life of people living in KP and particularly the merged areas. Our goal is to help the government of KP design and implement a development strategy which improves the quality of life.”

On behalf of UNDP Pakistan, Programme Manager Merged Areas Governance Project Raluca Eddon emphasised that the scheme would strengthen the female labour force in the merged areas, one of the lowest in the country.

In his vote of thanks, Secretary Industries, Commerce, and Technical Education Zulfiqar Ali Shah said: “We are mindful that the youth of the merged areas have not had many opportunities to acquire occupational skills.