Millers threaten to go on strike

MANSEHRA: The millers on Wednesday threatened to go on a strike across the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa if the police failed to bring the dacoits involved in the Rs1.5 million robbery in Rehmat Flour Mills to justice.

Unidentified robber had decamped with Rs1.5 million from the Rehmat flour mills owned by former MNA Captain (retd) Mohammad Safdar. “If the police didn’t arrest the dacoits who looted over Rs1.5 million from the flour mills, we would go onto a strike for the indefinite period across the province,” Malik Muzaffar, the provincial vice-chairman of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Flour Mills Association, told reporters.

He said that a group of armed dacoits in the early hours first asked the security guard about whether Capt (r) Mohammad Safdar, the son-in-law of the former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, was present inside the mills and then overpowered him. “The business community can’t tolerate such heists and police should ensure an early arrest of the burglars,” said Muzaffar.