Three injured in Bannu IED blast

BANNU: Three persons sustained injuries when a car was attacked with an improvised explosive device (IED) on Bannu-Miranshah road in the jurisdiction of Bakakhel Police Station on Wednesday.

Police sources said that three persons identified as Hazrat Khan, Gul Mahmood and Hidayatullah were in their car when an IED hit their vehicle in the playground situated near Rocha check-post on Bannu-Miranshah road. As a result, the occupants of the car sustained injuries. The injured were taken to Khalifa Gulnawaz Hospital in Bannu.

Soon after the incident, a heavy contingent of police rushed to the spot. They cordoned off the area and started a search to arrest the saboteurs. However, there was no information about any arrest till filing this report.