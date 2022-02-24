Specialisation classes at UAS: CM wants prerequisite for appointment of staff completed

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Wednesday directed the quarters concerned to fulfill all the prerequisites, including appointment of teaching staff, for the University of Agriculture, Swat, as per rules and regulations.

He was chairing a meeting here to review progress on the construction of a building for Agriculture University, Swat, said a handout.

The chief minister also directed the authorities of Communications and Works Department to get the revised PC-1 approved from the relevant forum for the second phase of construction of the new building of the university. The meeting also took a detailed review of academic activities in the Agriculture University, Swat.

About administrative and financial matters and academic activities of the newly-established university, it was told that four semesters of first batch were successfully completed. “And now classes for the fifth semester would be commenced from March this year,” an official said, adding that the process had been initiated for hiring the required teaching and administrative staff for the purpose. The chief minister asked the officials concerned to expedite the recruitment of required staff so that the specialisation classes in the university could be started in the stipulated timelines.

The meeting was told that the university was offering programmes in six different specialised fields of Agriculture, including Horticulture, Plant Breeding & Genetics, Soil & Environmental Sciences, Entomology, Food Sciences & Technology, Livestock Management and Fisheries Aquaculture. The chief minister stressed the need for the digitalisation of all the matters of the university.

The chief minister termed the establishment of University of Agriculture, Swat, as an important step for boosting the agriculture sector in the entire Malakand region on modern scientific lines.