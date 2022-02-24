Govt asked to resolve Mattani-Akakhel boundary dispute

BARA: Elected councilors of Pakistan Awami Inqilabi League (PAIL) on Wednesday demanded the government to resolve the boundary dispute between Mattani and Akakhel tribes forthwith.

Speaking at a press conference here on Wednesday, the councilors including Saeed Anwar, Muhammad Waseem, Muhammad Kareem and others said a land mafia group belonging to Mattani Peshawar had allegedly tried to occupy land of Akakhel tribe. They said the boundaries of the Mattani and Akakhel had already been set decades ago.

The speakers alleged that the government had failed to solve the dispute between the two rival groups, which even clashed a few days ago. He said that Akakhel tribespersons, who are living in Mattani area, were being harassed and warned to vacate their houses within three days. He claimed that people of Mattani had also illegally cut off the power lines of the Akakhel tribe as the area people were suffering severe problems. The speakers further said that people of Mattani had also banned the students of Akakhel and other Afridi tribes from studying in Mattani area.