2nd phase of motorway: Swat residents protest against forced land acquisition

MINGORA: The land owners, peasants, farmers and locals on Wednesday staged a protest rally against the government action of acquiring agricultural land to build Swat Motorway phase-II.

The protesters first gathered at the Nishat Chowk and reached outside the Swat Press Club after marching on various roads. Carrying banners and placards, the protesters were chanting slogans in favour of their demands.

The protesters, including Muhammd Zeb Khan, Sajjad Ali, Fida Khan, Fathullah Khan, Wakil Ahmad Kanju and others, alleged that the provincial government had illegally imposed section-4 on their fertile lands and houses for their vested interests.

“The chief minister had pledged that he will address the complaints of the locals regarding Swat Motorway phase-II. However, neither he nor his cabinet members are ready to listen to the genuine problems of the locals. If the motorway is built on the proposed map, it will only cause destruction to the fertile lands of the valley,” said Muhammad Zeb Khan, a local leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

He added that they would not allow anyone to snatch the source of their livelihood from them. Another protester, Abdul Wakeel Khan Kanju, asked the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to depute a team for the fresh survey of the motorway. “We want development and are not against any uplift project, including the motorway. We request the incumbent government to build the motorway on the bank of the Swat River to save the fertile land from annihilation,” said Addul Wakil Khan.

The protesters threatened that if their demand were not accepted, they would bring the masses onto the streets. They also threatened to vote against the PTI candidates in the upcoming local government elections, if their demand was not met.

Earlier, the protesters marched from Nishat Chowk, Mingora, to the Swat Press Club building, where they arranged a sit-in for two hours. The chanted slogans against the provincial government and elected representatives from the area.