SJAS office bearers take oath

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday administered oath to the newly-elected office-bearers of Sports Journalists Association of Sindh here during a special ceremony.

Expressing well wishes for SJAS success Murtaza Wahab stressed that keeping in view the previous glorious performance from the association the new office-bearers will have to work extra hard to further inprove its performance. He said his help and that of the KMC will always be with the association which is playing a great role in sports development of the province.

Earlier, speakers from various associations and journalists highlighted the importance of sports and association. Appreciating SJAS role as the most efficient body they hoped that it will further play a lead role in sports development.

The ceremony was also attended by former KCCA chief Ijaz Farooqui, Sindh Olympic Association senior official Mehfooz-ul-Haq, senior sports organiser Ghulam Mohammad Khan, former Karachi Press Club president Imtiaz Faran, who also acted as chief election committee which conducted SJAS elections, a few days ago and senior journalists Iqbsl Jameel of PTV, Faheem Siddiqui of Geo News, and Syed Khalid Mehmood of The News.

SJAS president Asif Khan vowed that every effort would be made to further streamline the performance and activities of the association.

SJAS Secretary Shahid Saati, senior vice-president Mehmood Riaz and joint Secretary Asghar Azeem also spoke on the occasion.