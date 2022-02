Mickelson apologises for PGA, Saudi remarks, loses sponsor

MIAMI: Phil Mickelson apologized Tuesday for remarks about the US PGA Tour and Saudi backers of a proposed rival tour, saying he will “desperately need some time away” from golf.

The 51-year-old left-hander, winner of six major titles and the reigning PGA Championship titleholder, also lost long-time sponsor KPMG after issuing a lengthy apology on Twitter.

Author Alan Shipnuck released excerpts last week from his upcoming book about Mickelson, the US star calling the Saudis “scary” with a “horrible record on human rights.”

“Knowing all of this, why would I even consider it?” Mickelson said about the potential for joining the Saudi tour.

“Because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates,” he said. “They’ve been able to get by with manipulative, coercive, strong-arm tactics because we, the players, had no recourse.”

Mickelson was quoted as saying he was willing to work with the Saudi Golf League despite human rights issues because it would provide leverage to create change on the PGA Tour.

“I used words I sincerely regret that do not reflect my true feelings or intentions,” Mickelson said Tuesday.

“It was reckless, I offended people, and I am deeply sorry for my choice of words. I’m beyond disappointed and will make every effort to self-reflect and learn from this.”

Mickelson said off-the-record comments were shared out of context and that his actions “have always been with the best interest of golf.”

Rory McIlroy was among many players who ripped Mickelson for his remarks, with Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson distancing themselves from the Saudi league last weekend in the wake of Mickelson’s remarks being revealed.