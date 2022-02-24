Zverev kicked out of Mexican Open after angry outburst

ACAPULCO, MEXICO: German Olympic tennis champion and third-ranked Alexander Zverev has been expelled from the Mexican Open in Acapulco after smashing his racket on the umpire’s chair several times and directing a foul-mouthed rant at the official, the ATP announced Wednesday.”Due to unsportsmanlike conduct at the conclusion of his doubles match on Tuesday night, Alexander Zverev has been withdrawn from the tournament in Acapulco,” the governing body for men’s tennis tweeted.

Zverev -- ranked number three in the world -- lost his cool when he and doubles partner Marcelo Melo of Brazil were beaten 6-2, 4-6, 10-6 by Britain’s Lloyd Glasspool and Harri HeliÃ¶vaara of Finland.

The 24-year-old defending champion smashed his racket three times just below umpire Alessandro Germani’s feet before taking his seat and then rising again to verbally abuse the official and smash the chair one last time. He had apparently been irked by a line call during the match.