Zverev kicked out of Mexican Open after angry outburst

ACAPULCO, MEXICO: German Olympic tennis champion and third-ranked Alexander Zverev has been expelled from the Mexican Open in Acapulco after smashing his racket on the umpire’s chair several times and directing a foul-mouthed rant at the official, the ATP announced Wednesday.”Due to unsportsmanlike conduct at the conclusion of his doubles match on Tuesday night, Alexander Zverev has been withdrawn from the tournament in Acapulco,” the governing body for men’s tennis tweeted.
Zverev -- ranked number three in the world -- lost his cool when he and doubles partner Marcelo Melo of Brazil were beaten 6-2, 4-6, 10-6 by Britain’s Lloyd Glasspool and Harri HeliÃ¶vaara of Finland.
The 24-year-old defending champion smashed his racket three times just below umpire Alessandro Germani’s feet before taking his seat and then rising again to verbally abuse the official and smash the chair one last time. He had apparently been irked by a line call during the match.
KARACHI: Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday administered oath to the newly-elected office-bearers of...
KARACHI: The Australian High Commission and Jalaluddin Cricket Academy organised the Girls’ Cricket Cup in Karachi...
ACAPULCO, MEXICO: Rafael Nadal matched his best career start to an ATP Tour season with a victory Tuesday in his first...
MIAMI: Phil Mickelson apologized Tuesday for remarks about the US PGA Tour and Saudi backers of a proposed rival tour,...
CHITTAGONG: Afif Hossain and Mehidy Hasan shared a record 174-run seventh-wicket stand as Bangladesh recovered from a...
LONDON: Chelsea showed they can thrive without Romelu Lukaku as Kai Havertz scored after replacing the axed Belgium...
Comments