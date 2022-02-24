 
Thursday February 24, 2022
6th Armwrestling Championship from today

February 24, 2022

LAHORE: The 6th Armwrestling Championship 2022 for men and women for Mr Punjab 2022 title will be held on February 24 at Al-Haram Marquee Warburton Nankana Sahib.

An official of the organising committee informed that the weigh in of the players will be held on the same day between 09:00 AM to 11:00 am and only divisional armwrestling associations of Punjab selected players will take part in the championship.

