6th Armwrestling Championship from today

LAHORE: The 6th Armwrestling Championship 2022 for men and women for Mr Punjab 2022 title will be held on February 24 at Al-Haram Marquee Warburton Nankana Sahib.
An official of the organising committee informed that the weigh in of the players will be held on the same day between 09:00 AM to 11:00 am and only divisional armwrestling associations of Punjab selected players will take part in the championship.
