Tayyab gets entry to British Open

KARACHI: Pakistan’s top squash player Tayyab Aslam has secured entry in this year’s Allam British Open to be held in Hull’s Allam Sports Centre, UK, from March 28 to April 3.
Tayyab is the only Pakistani player to get entry in this grand event that will celebrate its centenary year in 2022.
According to the draws, unseeded Tayyab is to face 17/32 M ElSherbini of Egypt in the first round. Pakistan’s Jahangir Khan holds the record of winning 10 titles of British Open.
