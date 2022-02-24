Rohit happy to groom India’s future leaders

LUCKNOW: Rohit Sharma said Wednesday he was happy to help train possible successors following his recent appointment as India’s cricket captain across all formats in place of Virat Kohli.

The star batsman was named Test captain on Saturday — he was already white-ball skipper — but since he will turn 35 in April pundits do not expect his tenure to be a long one.

India’s cricket board has identified three possible candidates all in their 20s to follow him eventually — Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant.

“I won’t have that much of a role of telling them each and everything, obviously they are all mature cricketers but someone needs to be around them to help and guide them in difficult situations and (I am) more than happy to do that,” Rohit told his first press conference after taking over the Test job.

“We were groomed by someone else, so it’s a natural process. If you talk of Bumrah, KL, Pant, they have a big role to play in India’s success at the same time they are looked upon as leaders as well.”