Rohit happy to groom India’s future leaders

LUCKNOW: Rohit Sharma said Wednesday he was happy to help train possible successors following his recent appointment as India’s cricket captain across all formats in place of Virat Kohli.
The star batsman was named Test captain on Saturday — he was already white-ball skipper — but since he will turn 35 in April pundits do not expect his tenure to be a long one.
India’s cricket board has identified three possible candidates all in their 20s to follow him eventually — Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant.
“I won’t have that much of a role of telling them each and everything, obviously they are all mature cricketers but someone needs to be around them to help and guide them in difficult situations and (I am) more than happy to do that,” Rohit told his first press conference after taking over the Test job.
“We were groomed by someone else, so it’s a natural process. If you talk of Bumrah, KL, Pant, they have a big role to play in India’s success at the same time they are looked upon as leaders as well.”
KARACHI: Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday administered oath to the newly-elected office-bearers of...
KARACHI: The Australian High Commission and Jalaluddin Cricket Academy organised the Girls’ Cricket Cup in Karachi...
ACAPULCO, MEXICO: Rafael Nadal matched his best career start to an ATP Tour season with a victory Tuesday in his first...
MIAMI: Phil Mickelson apologized Tuesday for remarks about the US PGA Tour and Saudi backers of a proposed rival tour,...
ACAPULCO, MEXICO: German Olympic tennis champion and third-ranked Alexander Zverev has been expelled from the Mexican...
CHITTAGONG: Afif Hossain and Mehidy Hasan shared a record 174-run seventh-wicket stand as Bangladesh recovered from a...
Comments